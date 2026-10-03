Jagiroad Semiconductor Project to Become World’s Largest Chip Manufacturing Facility

Guwahati: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam in December 2026 or January 2027 to inaugurate the much-awaited Tata semiconductor project at Jagiroad, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed today.

Sarma said the semiconductor facility would put Jagiroad on the global map and create new opportunities for industrial development and economic growth. He described the project as a major milestone in Assam’s efforts to establish itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

According to information released by the Union government and the company, the facility is expected to have a production capacity of up to 48 million semiconductor chips a day once fully operational.

“Jagiroad’s name has become visible worldwide because of the semiconductor and its potential for development and growth,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam’s ongoing infrastructure and industrial development, saying projects that were previously considered difficult to implement were now being taken forward through faster decision-making.

The Tata semiconductor facility is expected to generate employment and support the development of a skilled workforce, while strengthening Assam’s position in the technology and manufacturing sectors.