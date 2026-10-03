Singapore-Based Assamese Witness Appears Before Court in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Guwahati: Today, Singapore-based Assamese expatriate Rupkamal Kalita appeared before a fast-track court, to record his statement as a witness in the ongoing trial into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Garg died in Singapore , after reportedly getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea. Kalita was among those present during the yacht outing involving the singer and had earlier appeared before the Assam Police’s SIT in connection with the case.

Kalita, who is associated with the Assam Association Singapore, was present on the yacht at the time of the incident. His testimony before the court forms part of the ongoing process of recording witness statements and examining evidence concerning the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Kalita is also the brother-in-law of Amritprabha Mahanta, who has been named in connection with the case. The court is examining the sequence of events leading up to Garg’s death through witness testimonies and other evidence presented during the trial.

The fast-track court is expected to continue recording statements from witnesses as the proceedings progress. The circumstances surrounding Garg’s death will be assessed on the basis of the evidence and testimonies presented before the court.