Jahnavi Kashyap wins silver in 50m butterfly at National Short Course Swimming Championships

GUWAHATI, October 26: Assam swimmer Jahnavi Kashyap continued her impressive run at the inaugural National Short Course Swimming Championships in Ahmedabad, winning the silver medal in the 50m butterfly event on the second day of the competition.

Jahnavi clocked 28.40 seconds to finish second in the event, bringing laurels to Assam with her commendable performance at the national-level championship.

Congratulating the swimmer on her achievement, Bhaskar Ranjan Das, general secretary of the Assam Swimming Association, and Mukuteswar Goswami, publicity secretary of the association, expressed their delight at her success.

They also expressed confidence that Jahnavi would maintain her form in the upcoming events and continue to bring recognition to Assam through her performances in the national swimming arena.