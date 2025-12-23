Barpeta to Organise State-Level Bodybuilding Championships 2025

The details about this event were announced in a press meet, which was arranged by the Barpeta District Bodybuilding Association, in the Barpeta Press Club. During this media meet, the plans for the championships were explained by the General Secretary of All Assam Bodybuilding Association, Manoranjan Sarma, as well as the General Secretary of the Barpeta District Bodybuilding Association, Nitul Das.

As reported by the organisers of the competition, the event shall hold its competitions in four different categories, where different individuals shall compete based on their ability and fitness levels. These categories include the Senior Bodybuilding, Junior Bodybuilding, Miss Fitness, and the Men's Fitness categories.

Moreover, organisers have added that enticing prizes have been set for those who have delivered exceptional performances. Cash prizes, along with trophies, have been scheduled to be distributed to those who win in different categories. The total prize money for four categories will range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.