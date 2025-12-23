Barpeta to Organise State-Level Bodybuilding Championships 2025

Barpeta: Barpeta is all set to experience a sporting extravaganza with the organisation of the 37th Mr Assam Bodybuilding Championship 2025 and the 14th Mr Barpeta Bodybuilding Championship 2025 scheduled to take place on the 28th of December, at the Rhino Club premises, in the town of Barpeta. The events will be hosted by the Barpeta District Bodybuilding Association and the Club Rhino, and this will prove to be a pivotal moment for bodybuilding enthusiasts.
The upcoming championship is likely to witness participation from bodybuilders belonging to different districts of Assam, thus providing a competition stage for both upcoming and experienced bodybuilders. Regarding this event, it was stated that the championship seeks to promote fitness and sportsman spirit with a focus on encouraging people to participate more in events related to bodybuilding and fitness.
The details about this event were announced in a press meet, which was arranged by the Barpeta District Bodybuilding Association, in the Barpeta Press Club. During this media meet, the plans for the championships were explained by the General Secretary of All Assam Bodybuilding Association, Manoranjan Sarma, as well as the General Secretary of the Barpeta District Bodybuilding Association, Nitul Das.
As reported by the organisers of the competition, the event shall hold its competitions in four different categories, where different individuals shall compete based on their ability and fitness levels. These categories include the Senior Bodybuilding, Junior Bodybuilding, Miss Fitness, and the Men's Fitness categories.
Moreover, organisers have added that enticing prizes have been set for those who have delivered exceptional performances. Cash prizes, along with trophies, have been scheduled to be distributed to those who win in different categories. The total prize money for four categories will range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
With the preparations in place, the hosts expressed optimism about the smooth and professional conduct of the championships. The championships will not only witness the display of talents, but they are also set to develop the world of bodybuilding in Assam, and Barpeta will emerge as an important location for fitness and sports events at the state level.