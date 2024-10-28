Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed After Attack on Army Vehicle

Srinagar: Yet another incident of terrorist attack has taken place in the Northernmost state of the country. A terrorist lost his life in retaliatory fire.

On Saturday, terrorists targeted an Army vehicle in the Akhnoor district of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. After multiple shots were fired at the vehicle, security forces initiated firing in retaliation and conducted a large-scale search operation in the locality.

"Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. Swift retaliation by our own troops ensured the foiling of the attempt ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing," said the official handle of the 16 Corps of the Indian Army.

Preliminary reports mentioned that the terrorists could have fled after firing at the security forces, while the security forces were working towards finding them. But later, the dead body of a terrorist had been recovered from the spot during the search. "Body of one terrorist along with weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress," the Army said.