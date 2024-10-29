Jammu and Kashmir: Unmanned Vehicles, AI Used to Eliminate Terrorists

Srinagar: Recently a gang of terrorists attacked a vehicle belonging to the Indian Army. The incident took place in the Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir and the retaliatory action led to the death of a total of three terrorists. After the operation, the Indian Army officials mentioned that unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence were being used in the operation.

The Indian Army announced its use of unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence in the counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor. This statement came on Tuesday after the successful elimination of three terrorists by the Indian Army.

“We have used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence that gave us a quick and successful result. We lost one Army Dog - he was ahead when we were doing search operations, and militants fired upon the Dog. It's due to his sacrifice, many of the lives could be saved,” Major General Sameer Shrivastava, GoC 10 Infantry Division, said in a briefing.

The four-year-old sniffer dog Phantom was killed in action during counter-terror operations. The canine sustained fatal bullet injuries while trying to protect the troops from terrorists' assault.

“After this operation, such information was spreading that the Army had used BMP - we had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough - with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest - we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there,” the senior Army official added.