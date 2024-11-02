Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Security Personnel Injured, 1 Militant Killed in an Encounter

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was killed and four security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in the Khanyar area on November 2, Saturday morning Jammu and Kashmir Police officials said.

Police officials said security forces set up a cordon and search mission in the highly populated area of Khanyar in the interior city based on inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. A senior police officer informed that the executed terrorist was a Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. According to the officer, he seems to be the senior-most terrorist of the LeT operating in the region.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the encounter and were taken to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable, the officials said.

Two terrorists were shot dead in another mission by the security forces in a separate operation near Halkan Gali, Anantnag. The Army stated that “suspicious movement was observed and hiding terrorists were challenged by vigilant troops. Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on their column. Their troops effectively retaliated, leading to the elimination of two terrorists.”

“Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained,” the officials said.

Further details are awaited, as per their statement.