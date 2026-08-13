Jammu to Host ‘Runs for Unity’ on August 16 for Clean Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will organise “Jammu Runs for Unity - A Pledge for a Clean Amarnath Yatra” on August 16 to promote fitness, unity and environmental cleanliness.

The run will begin at 5:00 AM from Bahu Plaza, which will serve as both the starting and finishing point. Participants can choose between 5-km and 10-km categories, with the routes covering parts of the city, including Gole Market and Apsara Road.

The event aims to encourage community participation while spreading awareness about maintaining cleanliness and protecting the environment during the Amarnath Yatra.

The JMC has also announced the schedule for bib collection. Participants can collect their bibs on August 15 between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM from the JMC Building at Town Hall, Jammu.

The civic body has urged citizens to take part in the event and support the message of fitness, community harmony and a clean Amarnath Yatra.