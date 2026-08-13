Meta Removes Over 7.5 Lakh Suspected Under-16 Accounts in Australia

Guwahati: Meta has deactivated more than 7.5 lakh Facebook and Instagram accounts in Australia that it identified as potentially belonging to users below the age of 16, following the country’s new restrictions on social media use by children.

The action was taken between December and June after Australia introduced its nationwide minimum age requirement for social media platforms. Meta said around 4.62 lakh Instagram accounts and 2.94 lakh Facebook accounts were deactivated during the period.

The latest numbers show a substantial rise from the figures reported by Meta in January, when it had removed about 3.31 lakh Instagram accounts and 1.73 lakh Facebook accounts suspected to belong to under-16 users.

Australia’s age restrictions came into effect on December 10, making it the first country to establish a nationwide minimum age of 16 for social media access.

Meta had opposed the legislation but has said it would comply with the new rules. At the same time, the company is facing scrutiny from Australia’s internet regulator, which is examining whether major social media platforms have taken sufficient steps to prevent children below 16 from using their services.

Despite the large number of account removals, concerns remain over how effective the restrictions have been. Government data and independent research suggest that many young teenagers have continued to access social media since the rules were introduced.

The Australian government brought in the restrictions amid concerns over the impact of social media on the physical and mental well-being of children and adolescents.

The latest figures from Meta are likely to fuel further discussions about the effectiveness of age-verification measures, platform responsibility and the enforcement of Australia’s landmark social media law.