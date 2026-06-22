Japanese Encephalitis Cases Rise in Rangia

Guwahati: A sharp rise in Japanese Encephalitis cases has been reported in Rangia, raising concerns among doctors amid indications that the mosquito-borne disease may be spreading across the Assam.

As per report, two people have died from Japanese Encephalitis in Rangia, while five others are currently receiving treatment .

The increase in infections has placed the state health department on high alert, with doctors strengthening surveillance and response measures to prevent any further escalation of the outbreak.

Doctors are also closely monitoring newly reported suspected cases and coordinating with doctors to improve early detection and ensure timely intervention.

Alongside medical response efforts, the health department has launched awareness campaigns to educate residents on preventive measures. Public outreach initiatives are focusing on eliminating mosquito breeding sites and encouraging precautionary practices in vulnerable and affected communities.

Doctors have urged residents to remain aware , maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and cooperate with health teams as surveillance and containment operations continue across the region.