Guwahati Municipal Corporation launches cleanliness, anti-mosquito drive ahead of monsoon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the approaching monsoon season, city authorities, along with local residents, have intensified efforts to keep the city litter-free and prevent mosquito breeding through a large-scale cleanliness and awareness initiative.

As part of the drive, authorities have urged citizens to regularly empty stagnant water, keep coolers, water tanks, and trays clean, avoid waterlogging around homes and shops, and actively participate in neighbourhood cleanliness campaigns.

Officials stated that the initiative aims to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and Malaria during the rainy season while promoting cleaner surroundings across the city.

A senior municipal official said, “Public participation is key to maintaining a clean and healthy city during the monsoon. Even small preventive measures taken at the household level can significantly help control mosquito breeding and maintain sanitation.”

Residents also welcomed the initiative and stressed the importance of collective responsibility. “Keeping our surroundings clean is not only the duty of the authorities but also of every citizen. If all residents work together, we can prevent diseases and ensure a healthier environment during the monsoon,” said a local resident participating in the awareness drive.

Authorities further appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with sanitation workers and local bodies in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the season.

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