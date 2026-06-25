Japanese Encephalitis Death Toll Rises to 15 in Assam

Guwahati: The death toll from Japanese Encephalitis in Assam has risen to 15 after five more fatalities were reported. With the latest deaths, the combined toll from Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has reached 60 this year, according to the National Health Mission Assam.

An NHM official stated that while 15 people have died from JE, another 45 have succumbed to AES across various districts of the state since January.

The JE-related deaths have been reported from Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Kamrup districts.

Meanwhile, AES-related fatalities have been recorded in Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Goalpara, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Tamulpur, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Darrang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, South Salmara-Mankachar, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Jorhat, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts.

Medical experts clarified that while Japanese Encephalitis is one of the causes of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, not all AES cases are linked to JE.

The Assam Government has intensified preparedness measures ahead of the peak AES-JE transmission season, which typically extends from June to August. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that several interventions have been underway since February 2026 to strengthen disease surveillance, improve case management, enhance hospital preparedness, expand vaccination coverage and ensure better inter-departmental coordination.

Doctors have urged residents, particularly those in high-risk areas, to remain aware and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, vomiting, confusion or seizures.