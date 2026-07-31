Jasprit Bumrah Clears for India’s Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Guwahati: The India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared to play in next month's two-Test series against Sri Lanka after successfully passing the fitness assessment conducted by the BCCI's COE in Bengaluru.

The 32-year-old had been named in India's Test squad subject to fitness after sustaining an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England. The injury forced him to miss the third ODI at Lord's, where India suffered a 2-1 series defeat. A senior BCCI official confirmed that Bumrah has fully recovered and is expected to be available for both Tests.

"Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully, he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team's plans," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Bumrah's return comes as a significant boost for India ahead of the resumption of their ICC World Test Championship campaign. Widely regarded as the leader of India's pace attack, his availability strengthens the team's bowling unit for the crucial away assignment.

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka will begin in Galle on 15th August , with the second and final Test scheduled to be played in Colombo from 23RD August.