Guwahati: The Jatinga Festival 2026 will take place over two days, 21st November and 22nd November , at the newly selected Jatinga Festival Ground near New Laikul village in Dima Hasao district.

As per details shared by Joshringdao Phonglo, Chairman of the Dima Hasao District Tourism Department, the programmes are expected to start at around 3 pm.

The new venue is situated at the foothills of the Barail Hills along National Highway 27. The festival has been shifted from its previous location at Hayam Resort.

Kunal Ganjawala is set to headline the opening day's musical performances on 21st November . His participation is among the main attractions of this year's festival. On 22nd November , singer Madhubanti Bagchi will take the stage as the featured performer for the second day.

The two-day programme will also include musical performances by artists from different parts of the Northeast, according to the programme details shared by Phonglo.

Apart from the headline musical performances, the Jatinga Festival 2026 will feature an Instagram Reels competition and a contest titled 'Wings of Jatinga'. These activities will form part of the festival's wider programme, alongside performances by regional artists.

The organisers' announced programme combines musical entertainment and competitions as part of an event intended to promote the cultural heritage and tourism potential of Dima Hasao.

Joshringdao Phonglo shared information about the festival preparations and programme. He expressed optimism that improved road connectivity would help attract more tourists to Dima Hasao. His remarks highlighted the importance of better access in encouraging visitors to explore the district.

The festival's new location near New Laikul village also places the event along National Highway 27, at the foothills of the Barail Hills.

The 2026 edition will be held at a new venue after previous editions were associated with Hayam Resort. The shift to the New Jatinga Festival Ground near New Laikul village marks a change in the festival's location.

With performances by Kunal Ganjawala and Madhubanti Bagchi, alongside regional musical acts and competitions, the two-day event is expected to bring together cultural and entertainment activities in the district.