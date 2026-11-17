Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Asasm, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings to the people of Karbi Anglong through a post on social media platform on 17th November , marking the district's 75th Karbi Anglong Day.

In his message, the Chief Minister acknowledged the importance of the Karbi community's cultural heritage, vibrant traditions and distinct identity, describing them as an integral part of Assam's pride and diversity.

Sarma wrote: "Warm greetings to my Karbi sisters and brothers on Karbi Anglong Day. The rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions and unique identity of Karbi Anglong are an integral part of Assam’s pride and diversity."

He also wished the district continued progress in peace and harmony, along with new opportunities and a brighter future for its people.

The Chief Minister's message placed particular emphasis on preserving the cultural identity and traditions of the indigenous Karbi community.

How Did Karbi Anglong Celebrate Its 75th Foundation Day?

The 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations took place over three days, from November 15 to 17, across Karbi Anglong in Assam. A major highlight of the celebrations was the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung, which saw participation from more than 15,000 dancers.

According to the supplied event information, Guinness World Records officially recognised the traditional performance for setting a world record.

More than 17 communities also participated in the cultural celebrations and the record-setting attempt, reflecting the wide participation associated with the occasion. The celebrations highlighted the district's traditional performing arts and the cultural heritage of the Karbi community.

The district was initially established as the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District in 1951.

In 1970, the administrative district was divided into Mikir Hills and North Cachar Hills districts. Subsequently, Mikir Hills was renamed Karbi Anglong District on October 14, 1976.

The 75th edition in 2026 therefore marks 75 years since the district's formation, making the occasion significant in its historical and cultural calendar.

The 2026 celebrations brought together cultural recognition and the district's historical milestone.

The participation of more than 15,000 dancers in Nimso Kerung and representatives from over 17 communities formed a major part of this year's programme.

Through his greetings, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the importance of Karbi Anglong's cultural identity within Assam's broader diversity.