Jayanta Malla Baruah Reviews Preparations for 93rd Nalbari Raas Mahotsav

Guwahati: The MLA of Nalbari, Jayanta Malla Baruah, today reviewed preparations for the 93rd edition of the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav, scheduled to be held from 24th November to 6th December . In a post on social media platform, Baruah said he chaired a meeting with the convenors, co-convenors and members of various sub-committees at Sri Sri Harimandir in Nalbari to assess the arrangements for the annual cultural festival.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of preparations and issued necessary directions to the respective sub-committees to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the celebrations.

Describing the Raas Mahotsav as a cherished symbol of Nalbari's cultural identity, Baruah called for collective efforts and commitment from all stakeholders to make this year's edition a success.

He also emphasised the importance of coordination among the various committees to ensure that all arrangements are completed in time for the festival.

The 93rd Nalbari Raas Mahotsav will be celebrated over 13 days, from 24th November to 6th December , and is expected to draw visitors and devotees from across Assam and beyond.

The annual event holds considerable cultural and religious significance, celebrating the life and teachings of Lord Krishna through traditional performances, religious activities and cultural programmes.