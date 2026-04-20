Jayanta Mallabaruah appeals for public cooperation amid waterlogging

Guwahati: Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday appealed for public cooperation and heightened vigilance as several parts of Guwahati were severely affected by waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall.
He said the city witnessed unprecedented rainfall from Sunday evening till late night which led to inundation in multiple areas and disruption of normal life.
The Minister also urged citizens to remain alert and extend support to authorities as restoration work continues.
“Due to the unprecedented rainfall from evening till late night yesterday, many areas of Guwahati have been inundated, disrupting normal life. The concerned authorities are continuing their efforts round the clock to control the situation. In this situation, I appeal for public awareness along with cooperation,” he wrote on X.
As per reports, low-lying localities and major arterial roads were among the worst affected, with rising water levels reported across several pockets of the city.
All educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area were closed for the day due to safety concerns.
Authorities said the decision was taken after prolonged rainfall led to widespread waterlogging, bringing routine activities to a halt in several areas.
Emergency response teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to clear drainage systems and restore normalcy.