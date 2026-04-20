ECI orders 48-hour ‘dry day’ in Bengal poll areas, Tamil Nadu ahead of voting

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed a 48-hour ‘dry day’ in poll-bound areas of West Bengal and across Tamil Nadu to ensure free and fair elections.
In an official statement, the Commission said the restriction would be enforced during the 48 hours preceding the close of polling, prohibiting the sale, service and distribution of liquor in all establishments, including hotels, restaurants, clubs and shops, within the notified polling areas.
Citing provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the poll body said the ‘dry day’ would also apply in the event of any re-poll.
The directive, issued under Section 135C of the Act, covers all licensed premises dealing in liquor, including star hotels and private clubs.
“No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs or any other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to do so on these days,” the Commission said.
The restriction will be implemented during each phase of polling and will extend to the counting day on May 4, when similar curbs will be in force in all states and Union Territories going to polls.
Polling in Tamil Nadu and the first phase in West Bengal is scheduled for April 23, while the second phase in the eastern state will be held on April 29.
Counting of votes will take place on May 4.