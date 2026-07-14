Jitendra Singh Hails NECTAR’s Science-Driven Innovations, Calls for Greater Collaboration in North East

Guwahati: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Monday visited the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) headquarters in Shillong, where he chaired a comprehensive review meeting of various science and technology (S&T) institutions and praised the organisation's role in driving innovation-led development across the North East.

During the meeting, heads of several S&T institutions presented updates on their ongoing programmes, major achievements and future initiatives, highlighting their contributions to scientific research, technological innovation, capacity building and socio-economic development in the region.

After the review, Dr Singh toured several of NECTAR's flagship technology facilities and innovative initiatives at its Barik Point campus in Shillong. The facilities have been established to improve livelihoods, strengthen scientific infrastructure, promote quality education and accelerate technology-driven development across the North Eastern Region.

Commending NECTAR's efforts, the Minister said the organisation has successfully translated cutting-edge scientific research into practical solutions that benefit farmers, students, researchers, entrepreneurs and rural communities.

Dr Singh expressed particular appreciation after witnessing the Mobile Food Processing Unit (MPU), developed jointly by NECTAR and CSIR-CFTR. Describing it as an innovative "processing on wheels" solution, he said the unit brings food processing technologies directly to farmers' doorsteps, enabling value addition, skill development and improved livelihood opportunities, particularly for small and marginal farmers.

Reviewing NECTAR's initiatives under the PM-DevINE scheme, the Minister also lauded the establishment of the Vasundhara Soil Organic Carbon Detection Laboratory-cum-Manufacturing Unit, developed using technology transferred from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He noted that the facility provides accurate in-situ soil testing solutions and will significantly benefit farmers, researchers and agricultural institutions.

Dr Singh also visited NECTAR's STEM Education Laboratory, which has emerged as a centre for experiential learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Equipped with advanced facilities for robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and innovation-based learning, the laboratory has attracted hundreds of students from Shillong and neighbouring districts since it became operational in January 2025.

During his visit, the Minister inaugurated NECTAR's advanced GeoInformatics Laboratory, now regarded as one of the most sophisticated geospatial technology facilities in the North Eastern Region. The laboratory currently operates 17 advanced drones, including LiDAR and hyperspectral-enabled vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platforms, supported by high-performance computing infrastructure and specialised geospatial software.

Highlighting NECTAR's emphasis on capacity building, Dr Singh noted that the Centre has trained 569 drone technicians, 247 GIS and remote sensing professionals, 107 certified drone pilots through its Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), and more than 4,500 students in emerging technologies. He added that these initiatives have generated livelihood opportunities for over 190 young people across the North East.

Expressing confidence in the organisation's future, the Minister said NECTAR is well positioned to emerge as a National Centre of Excellence in geospatial science, drone technology, artificial intelligence and technology-led rural development.

Dr Singh also interacted with the directors and regional heads of key science and technology institutions, including CSIR-NGRI, NEIST, CMERI, IAAST, IIG-DST, CSO-NCS-IMD and IBSD-DBT. He urged the institutions to work in a convergent mission mode by leveraging their respective strengths to deliver measurable benefits to the people of the North East through innovation, capacity building, technology transfer and evidence-based policy support.

Emphasising the need for greater inter-institutional collaboration, the Minister encouraged the organisations to translate scientific research into practical, field-level solutions and align their future programmes with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Prime Minister's development priorities for the North Eastern Region.

Congratulating NECTAR and its partner institutions on their achievements, Dr Singh said their work reflects the Government of India's commitment to harnessing science and technology for inclusive development and improving the quality of life of people across the North East.