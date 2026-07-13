Assam: Bodoland University holds a Workshop on Social Science Research

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KOKRAJHAR: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of Bodoland University, in collaboration with the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Centre for Wildlife Research and Biodiversity Conservation, organized a one-day workshop on “Qualitative Social Science Research” at the university.

Dr Ambika Aiyadurai, an associate professor at IIT Gujarat, served as the resource person for the workshop. Around 60 research scholars, teachers, and former students from various departments of Bodoland University, other universities, and Aaranyak, a Government of India-recognised scientific and industrial research organisation, participated in the programme.

Prof. B. L. Ahuja, the vice-chancellor of Bodoland University, inaugurated the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ahuja stressed the importance of conducting research that benefits society. He said the social science curriculum should be updated to meet changing global needs and highlighted the growing importance of digitisation and artificial intelligence in education. He also encouraged scholars to take up research topics of international relevance.

Prof. Hilloljyoti Singha, programme coordinator of NSS and dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, welcomed the participants and explained the workshop’s objectives. Prof. Sanghamitra Choudhury, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, expressed hope for more such collaborative programmes in the future.

Prof. A. I. Chanu, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Management, said the workshop would help researchers understand how qualitative and mixed research methods can strengthen academic studies. Retired Forest Range Officer Bablu Dey shared his experiences of wildlife conservation and highlighted the value of traditional knowledge in understanding nature.

Dr Ambika Aiyadurai shared her extensive field research experience in Arunachal Pradesh and spoke about the importance of qualitative research in understanding communities and society. She also discussed interviewing techniques, field documentation, data analysis, and research ethics.

The workshop included four technical sessions covering qualitative social science research, interviewing methods, processing field notes, and research ethics. Each session featured interactive discussions with participants.

Prof. Jatin Sarmah, the rector of Bodoland University and chair of the university’s Ethics Committee, attended the valedictory session.

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