J&K Is, Was, and Will Remain an Integral Part of India: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi: India condemned Pakistan for its repeated attempts to "derail" United Nations discussions by invoking Jammu and Kashmir during a debate on peacekeeping operations. Representing India at the UN's special political and decolonization (fourth) committee on Friday, Sudhanshu Trivedi, a member of the Rajya Sabha and BJP's national spokesperson, accused Pakistan of spreading "rhetoric and falsehood" to mislead the forum.

He emphasized India's firm position on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that the Union Territory "was, is, and will remain an integral part of India," adding that recent democratic elections in the region underscore its rightful place within India.

Trivedi urged Pakistan to "desist from such rhetoric" that, he stressed, would "not alter the facts." India's retort followed remarks by the Pakistani representative, who referenced the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), originally set up to monitor ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

India contends that UNMOGIP is now obsolete, as the Simla Agreement and establishment of the LoC have made its mandate irrelevant. Trivedi also delivered a broader address on the challenges facing UN peacekeeping as part of a 12-member Indian parliamentary delegation at the UN.

Trivedi noted an increase in asymmetric threats, reflecting on the dangers peacekeepers face, including land mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), highlighting India's advocacy for the safety and security of peacekeepers.

Describing peacekeeping as "a mission with utmost dedication," he called for proper action to honour those who have sacrificed their lives in service to global peace.