JNU Advises Students and Staff to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protests

Guwahati: Today the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a notice urging students, faculty, and staff members to avoid "any act of protest or participation in assembly" at and around Jantar Mantar as it was concerned about personal safety and adherence to the Supreme Court guidelines on public protest.

Following the University of Delhi, the JNU authority today through a twitter post advises students and staff to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protests the university has cautioned its “epistemic community” to act responsibly and ensure their safety in the amid of the protest in the national capital.

As directed by the Supreme Court regarding public gatherings, students, faculty and staff should avoid visiting or participating in gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, the advisory said.

The university also asked the community to be responsible when using social media and cautioned that any violation of applicable laws could mean legal consequences as well as disciplinary action as per the University's code of conduct.

JNU further encouraged students and staff to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship while conducting themselves both online and offline during the ongoing demonstrations.