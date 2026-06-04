Jogighopa Set to Emerge as North- Eastern India’s Logistics Gateway with Landmark Multi-Modal Logistics Park

Guwahati: Assam is poised to strengthen its position as a key trade and connectivity hub with the development of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jogighopa, a transformative infrastructure project that promises to redefine transportation and commerce across Eastern India.

The modern logistics park has 200 acres of land spread across, is strategically located approximately 200 kilometres from the city of Guwahati and is connected to 3 key modes of transport – road, rail and inland waterways. The multimodal network is expected to play a major role in the movement of goods, make transportation more cost-effective, and increase the effectiveness of both the transportation and supply chain systems throughout the region.

The project is a reflection of the dream of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who had envisioned Assam to become a major economic growth centre with world class infrastructure.

The Jogighopa MMLP is hoped to significantly enhance the trade relationship between the neighbouring countries, such as Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Its strategic positioning will help streamline the cross-border trade between India and other nations in the region and will pave the way for better economic integration in the region, thus making Assam a key gateway for the Indian market.

The project will also create jobs and opportunities for investment and industrial development in the area, in addition to enhancing logistics and transportation. Once operational, this Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa will be a major step in the logistics transformation journey in India, contributing to the development of connectivity, trade competitiveness, and economic growth in the Northeast and beyond.