Assam Targets Rs 50,000 Crore Health Mission as CM Highlights 242% Surge in Healthcare Investment Under NDA

Guwahati: Setting an ambitious roadmap for the future of healthcare in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that investment in the state's health sector has increased by 242 per cent over the last decade under the NDA government, transforming Assam's healthcare landscape through the creation of new medical infrastructure, advanced treatment facilities and expanded medical education institutions

The chief minister, however, stressed that the progress achieved so far is only the beginning, announcing that the government aims to invest nearly Rs 50,000 crore in the coming years to build one of India's most robust and comprehensive healthcare systems in Assam.

"The growth witnessed in the health sector during the last ten years is merely a stepping stone. Our vision is to invest Rs 50,000 crore and create a healthcare ecosystem that will not only serve Assam but also emerge as a healthcare destination for the entire Northeast and neighbouring regions," Sarma said.

The statement comes at a time when Assam is witnessing expansion in healthcare infrastructure. Over the last decade, the state has added new medical colleges, upgraded district hospitals, strengthened tertiary healthcare facilities and expanded access to specialized medical services. The government has also focused on improving medical education and addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals.

Healthcare has emerged as one of the flagship sectors of Assam's development agenda. The state now hosts several new government medical colleges, while major expansion projects are underway at leading institutions such as Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Assam Medical College and Hospital and Silchar Medical College and Hospital. An Asian Development Bank-backed initiative is also supporting the modernization of tertiary healthcare facilities across the state.

The state's healthcare transformation has been accompanied by significant support from the Centre. The Union Budget 2026-27 further strengthened healthcare investments, with provisions aimed at expanding medical infrastructure, specialized care and medical education in Assam and the Northeast. The budget also announced the upgradation of healthcare-related institutions in the state.

The Union health budget for 2026-27 increased to over Rs 1.06 lakh crore, while allocations for the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission saw a nearly 68 per cent jump.

In Assam, the healthcare push has translated into tangible projects on the ground. New super-speciality hospitals, medical colleges and hospital expansion projects are either under construction or in advanced stages of planning.

Recent initiatives include a 200-bed extension hospital at Dibrugarh under a World Bank-supported programme and plans for large private-sector healthcare investments, including a 500-bed super-speciality hospital in Guwahati.