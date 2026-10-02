Joi Barua’s Quantum Physics-Inspired ‘Teleportation’ Released Worldwide in Assamese

Guwahati: Today, Joi Barua’s quantum physics-inspired track ‘Teleportation’ [Unbound] is released worldwide in Assamese, ahead of World Space Week 2026.

Conceived and written by Dr Susan Lim, the track was co-composed by Barua and French composer and orchestrator Manu Martin. It was recorded with the 70-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios’ Studio One in London and released by UK-based Signum Records.

Inspired by the concept of quantum entanglement, the song explores themes of cosmic distances, space travel and human connection through an orchestral and science-fiction musical narrative. The project has also been linked to NASA’s COSI (Compton Spectrometer and Imager) space mission.

The lyrics were written by Lim and Harvard neurology fellow Christina Teenz Tan, while Martin also served as the orchestrator. The release features two versions, with British vocalist Tom Ball performing the international edition and Barua providing vocals for the Indian and subcontinental version.

Assamese contemporary artist Samudra Kajal Saikia created the conceptual artwork and visual world for the single.

The track is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.