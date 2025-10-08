Joi Barua Unveils ‘Cosmic Rhapsody’ Anthem at Abbey Road Studios

New Delhi: Assamese singer Joi Barua has released a powerful live rock rendition of a climactic track from the upcoming animated film “Cosmic Rhapsody”, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios with musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a piano concerto.

Composed by Barua with lyrics by Susan Lim, the piece was arranged and orchestrated by Manu Martin.

The live version, featuring Barua, LIM musicians, and a string quartet from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, debuted on Signum Records on Friday in celebration of World Space Week.