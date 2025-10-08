Top Headlines

Joi Barua Unveils ‘Cosmic Rhapsody’ Anthem at Abbey Road Studios

Composed by Barua with lyrics by Susan Lim, the piece was arranged and orchestrated by Manu Martin.
New Delhi: Assamese singer Joi Barua has released a powerful live rock rendition of a climactic track from the upcoming animated film “Cosmic Rhapsody”, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios with musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a piano concerto.

The live version, featuring Barua, LIM musicians, and a string quartet from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, debuted on Signum Records on Friday in celebration of World Space Week.

