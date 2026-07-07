Joint Anti-Infiltration Drive In Meghalaya Leads To Heroin Seizure

Guwahati: A joint anti-infiltration operation conducted by the Anti-Infiltration Directorate and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has led to the seizure of 116 vials of suspected heroin and the arrest of a husband and wife in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

The operation was carried out on 6th July as part of the police’s ongoing crackdown on illegal infiltration and drug trafficking across the state.

During the drive, police screened 35 people while conducting intensive checks in the area. Acting on specific inputs, officials recovered 116 vials containing suspected heroin and arrested the husband-wife duo in connection with the seizure.

The accused have been taken into custody, and the suspected contraband has been seized for further examination.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the source of the narcotics and whether the arrested couple has links to a larger drug trafficking network operating in the region.Officials said the operation forms part of sustained efforts by the AID and ANTF to curb cross-border infiltration and dismantle organised drug trafficking networks in Meghalaya.

Further investigation into the case is underway.