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Jonai: 10 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad at Naam-Kirtan

The affected people were subsequently taken to Jonai Civil Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment and placed under medical observation
Jonai: 10 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad at Naam-Kirtan
Jonai: 10 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad at Naam-Kirtan
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Guwahati: In Jonai, at least 10 people, including two students, have reportedly fallen seriously ill after consuming prasad served during a Naam-Kirtanon Sunday , in Jonai Assam.

As per reports, a Bhado month Naam-Kirtan was organised at a residence of a group from No. 3 Rajakhana village had been invited to participate in the religious programme. After the event concluded, participants and others present consumed the prasad served on the occasion.

Soon afterwards, several members of the group reportedly began experiencing symptoms including fever, severe headache, vomiting and abdominal pain. As more people fell ill, concerns arose over a possible food poisoning incident linked to the prasad.

The affected people were subsequently taken to Jonai Civil Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment and placed under medical observation. Of the 10 people currently undergoing treatment, two are reportedly in critical condition. One of the critically ill patients is said to be an eighth-standard student.

Police and hospital team are investigating  the incident and determine the cause of the illnesses as treatment continues.

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