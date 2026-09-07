Manipur Assembly Sets 1951 as Base Year for NRC Updation

Guwahati: Today, the Manipur Legislative Assembly resolved to use 1951 as the base year for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, with Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam stating that the government would pursue the matter with the Centre.

Responding to Opposition MLA K Meghachandra Singh, Konthoujam said the government was tracing the original physical records of the 1951 NRC and would take up the issue with the Government of India. He clarified that Manipur could not undertake the NRC exercise without the Centre’s approval.

The minister said the Manipur State Population Commission, constituted following an Assembly resolution in 2022, was already in place. He urged caution, citing Assam’s NRC exercise, which remains entangled in legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Konthoujam informed the House that 24,475 illegal immigrants had been detected in Manipur. Of these, 14,370 were identified in Chandel, 6,545 in Kamjong and 3,560 in Tengnoupal.

He said a 12-member committee headed by former minister Awangbow Newmai had been constituted to examine illegal immigration and reported population changes. The government has also directed Deputy Commissioners to segregate detected illegal immigrants from local Indian communities.