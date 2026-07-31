Jorhat: Flood-Hit Families Return to homes to Panigaon

Guwahati: For families returning to Panigaon village in the Chelenghat area of Jorhat district, the state government's announcement of a six-month loan repayment moratorium has offered a measure of relief. However, for many, it falls far short of addressing the devastating losses caused by the recent floods.

Panigaon, one of the worst-affected villages in the Mariani area, has witnessed widespread destruction, with dozens of families losing their homes, livestock and belongings. As per local reports, around 60 to 70 families who had been sheltering in relief camps have now returned to find their houses either severely damaged or completely washed away.

The floods also destroyed essential household items, furniture, schoolbooks and important documents, leaving many families struggling to rebuild their lives. Livestock, a vital source of income for several households, was also lost in the deluge.

Many people broke down while describing the extent of their suffering. One villager, who had taken a loan to start a poultry and duck-rearing business, said survival itself had become a challenge. "I don't know how I managed to stay alive. We have nothing to eat. How are we supposed to survive?" the resident said.

Another flood victim said none of the family's livestock had survived. "We somehow managed to save our lives, but everything else is gone. Our children have lost all their books, notebooks, desks and chairs," the resident added.

Although the six-month loan repayment moratorium is expected to provide temporary financial relief, residents say the scale of destruction demands far greater assistance. With homes reduced to rubble and livelihoods wiped out, the road to recovery for flood-hit families in Panigaon remains long and uncertain.