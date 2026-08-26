Jorhat Fraud Case: Pubali Dutta Breaks Silence

Guwahati: Pubali Dutta, who has been named as an accused in the Jorhat fraud case, has broken her silence and issued a clarification on her Instagram page, claiming that she was unaware of the alleged theft committed by her boyfriend, Yash Dhanuka.

In her statement, Dutta said Dhanuka had taken her to various places for parties and had promised to marry her after six months. She also claimed that he gave her Rs 1 lakh to spend during a trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

“I never thought Yash would steal money like this,” Dutta said, adding that she did not believe anyone would blackmail their own girlfriend. Dutta expressed distress over the controversy, saying that her reputation had been severely affected and that she was unable to face her parents.

According to the complaint, Dhanuka allegedly took advantage of his parents’ absence while they were travelling outside the state and used duplicate keys to open their locker.

The complaint further alleged that he spent the stolen money on Dutta, including purchasing an iPhone worth Rs 1.55 lakh, giving her Rs 2 lakh in cash in instalments and taking her on a trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

The allegations are under investigation.