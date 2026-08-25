Jorhat: Youth Allegedly Steals Rs 60 Lakh Gold, Cash to Fund Girlfriend’s Lifestyle

Guwahati: A youth in Assam’s Jorhat has allegedly stolen gold jewellery worth around Rs 60 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash from his parents’ home to fund his girlfriend’s lavish lifestyle. The accused, identified as Yash Dhanuka, reportedly took advantage of his parents’ absence while they were travelling outside the state and used duplicate keys to open the locker.

As per the complaint, Dhanuka allegedly spent the money on his girlfriend, Pubali Dutta, including purchasing an iPhone worth Rs 1.55 lakh, giving her Rs 2 lakh in cash in instalments and taking her on a trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

After being traced to Ahmedabad and brought back, Dhanuka was questioned by Jorhat Police. He reportedly admitted to the theft but alleged that businessman Rohit Prasad, also known as Rohit Kumar, had pressured him and helped sell the stolen gold. Police said both men, along with Dutta, remain untraceable.

An investigation is underway to recover the stolen property and trace the suspects.