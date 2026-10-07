Jorhat Police Bust Suspected Honey-Trapping Racket

Guwahati: Today, Jorhat police have reportedly caught a suspected honey-trapping racket operating in the district, after allegations involving two young women and several men. As per report, the two women, identified as Mamani Das and Rebi Bora, allegedly spent intimate moments with a bank manager and subsequently demanded money from him. The incident is suspected to be part of a wider honey-trapping operation.

While three men, identified as Ankit Pal, Ankit Bora and Sanjib Das, have also been named in connection with the case. Based on information regarding the alleged racket, police launched an operation under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Khabikesh Hazarika.

During the operation, members allegedly linked to the honey-trapping gang were detained from a rented house . The two women were also taken into custody for questioning.

Jorhat Police also suspect that the accused may have been involved in trapping people by establishing personal relationships and subsequently demanding money. Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged racket and the involvement of others.