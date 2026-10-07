Pradyot Kishore Debbarma to Step Away From Active Politics Next Month

Guwahati: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has announced that he will step away from active politics next month, citing health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family and focus on his personal life.

Debbarma said the decision was not taken out of anger but after years of political work, negotiations and personal reflection. He said prolonged travel, public responsibilities and political struggles had taken a toll on his health and family life.

“I will not remain in active politics after next month because of health issues,” Debbarma said, while making it clear that he would continue to speak up for the Tiprasa community whenever he felt their rights were being denied.

His political journey has largely focused on the rights and constitutional protection of Tripura’s indigenous communities. He founded Tipra Motha to unite groups pursuing similar demands under the slogan, “One platform, One voice, One Thansa”.

The Tiprasa Accord, signed in 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and Tipra Motha, has remained a key issue for Debbarma. He has repeatedly urged the government to implement the agreement and honour its commitments to the state’s indigenous population.

Debbarma said the movement had grown significantly since its formation, pointing to 3,428 elected Village Council leaders, 24 MDCs and 13 MLAs as evidence of its political presence.

Despite acknowledging disagreements and disappointments during negotiations, he said the Tiprasa Accord remained “bigger than any individual, party or political position”.

Debbarma said he would now prioritise his health and family while remaining connected to the people of Tripura.

“I leave active politics not with anger, but with gratitude,” he said, adding that Tripura would always remain in his heart.