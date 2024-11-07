Jorhat Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Chhath Puja

Jorhat: The Traffic Branch of Jorhat Police has issued a public notice announcing a set of restrictions on the movement of vehicles for the festival of Chhath Puja. These restrictions will be applicable on Thursday (07/11/2024) and Friday (07/11/2024) according to the authorities.

In view of the Chhath Pooja celebrations, the following traffic restrictions will be enforced by Jorhat Traffic Police to ensure public safety and smooth movement of devotees.

No entry zones have been marked from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge (AT Road). At Bhogdoi Bridge, restrictions are applied at Bhogdoi Mathauri Road and Lachit Bazar while at

Baruah Chariali the same is true for Doss and Co. and Lahoti Tiniali. The timing for the restrictions is from 1 pm to 7 pm on Thursday (07/11/2024) and 2 am to 7 am on Friday (08/11/2024).

All types of vehicles will be restricted on AT Road (Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge) and Garali Road (Nirmal Chariali to Lahoti Tiniali). Only Emergency vehicles will be allowed during this duration.

The following alternative routes have been announced. Heavy vehicles coming from the Sivasagar side are to use the use Bypass Road. Heavy vehicles coming from the Dergaon side will use TRP Road.

Commuters have been asked to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience and to follow traffic diversions and signages. Jorhat Traffic Police also sought the cooperation of the public to ensure a smooth celebration of Chhath Puja with minimum inconvenience to commuters.