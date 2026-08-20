Jorhat Woman Death Case: Ankit Das Arrested, Total Arrests Reach Four

Jorhat: The investigation into the mysterious death of a young woman in Jorhat has taken a fresh turn with police arresting Ankit Das, making him the fourth person to be taken into custody in the case.

Das, a resident of Macharhat, was arrested from Milan Nagar by a team from Jorhat Sadar Police Station. He was reportedly absconding after the woman’s death. Police are currently questioning him to ascertain his alleged role in the incident.

The development comes days after police arrested three other persons in connection with the case. Two young women were arrested on Tuesday, followed by the arrest of Aryan Goswami, who has been identified as the alleged main accused.

The investigation has brought a flat at Gauri Enclave in Dahabara Chuk under the police scanner. The B-2 flat is owned by Goswami’s mother, Jharna Goswami.

According to the investigation so far, an alleged drug party was held at the flat on Independence Day. The deceased woman was reportedly present at the gathering. Police are now trying to establish what happened inside the flat and trace the sequence of events leading up to her death.

Das’s alleged involvement has also come under investigation following claims made by the two women arrested earlier. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, they reportedly alleged that Das had supplied drugs to the deceased. Police are examining the allegation as part of the probe.

A court on Wednesday sent Goswami and the two women accused to three days of police custody.

Police have also questioned Jharna Goswami and Khushi Das in connection with the case. They were reportedly allowed to return home after questioning and being served notices.

After his arrest, Goswami told the media that the woman had allegedly died after consuming an excessive quantity of drugs. He also claimed that those present tried to save her, including by giving her salt. Police have not independently verified these claims and are examining them as part of the investigation.

The two women accused have reportedly denied knowing the drugs allegedly possessed by the deceased.

With four people now in custody, police are focusing on reconstructing the events at the Gauri Enclave flat and determining the circumstances that led to the woman’s death. Investigators are also examining the individual roles of those present at the gathering.