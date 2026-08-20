Assam to Conduct Seventh Gunotsav Across 35 Districts From January 2027

Guwahati: The Assam government is set to begin the seventh edition of Gunotsav in January next year, with the comprehensive evaluation of government schools scheduled to be completed in three phases by February 5, 2027.

The state-wide exercise will cover 35 districts and is aimed at reviewing the academic and overall performance of government schools, besides identifying gaps in the quality of education and school infrastructure.

The first round of the evaluation will take place between January 6 and 9, covering Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong and South Salmara-Mankachar.

The exercise will then move to the second phase from January 19 to 22. Schools in Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong will be assessed during this phase.

The final phase, scheduled from February 2 to 5, will cover Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao and Majuli.

Through Gunotsav, the government undertakes a detailed assessment of schools to measure learning outcomes and examine different aspects of school functioning. The findings are expected to help authorities identify areas that need attention and plan measures to improve educational standards.

The three-phase arrangement will enable the evaluation to be carried out systematically across the state, with the seventh Gunotsav concluding on February 5, 2027.