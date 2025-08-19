Journalists Karan Thapar and Siddharth Varadarajan Summoned by Guwahati Police in Sedition-Linked Probe

Summons issued without FIR details; non-compliance may lead to arrest

Guwahati, 19 August 2025

Two of India’s most prominent journalists, Karan Thapar and Siddharth Varadarajan, have been summoned by the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police in connection with a case involving sedition-linked allegations. Both are associated with the independent digital media platform The Wire.

Official notices served to them state: “It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation.”

However, The Wire has said that no formal First Information Report (FIR) or detailed charges were provided along with the summonses. “We have not received any clarity on what the case is about,” a Wire official noted. Repeated attempts to contact senior police officials for further information have reportedly gone unanswered.Varadarajan received his notice on 14 August, while Thapar’s summons arrived on Monday.

Both documents were signed by Crime Branch Inspector Soumarjyoti Ray and refer to FIR No. 03/2025.

The FIR is reportedly filed under several sections of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152, which addresses acts “endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.” This provision effectively replaces the previously suspended sedition law, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

The notices also carry a warning: “Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest.”

The move has raised alarm among press freedom advocates, who view the summonses as part of a growing trend of intimidation against critical media voices. The case’s lack of transparency has only intensified concerns about freedom of expression and the potential misuse of the new legal framework.