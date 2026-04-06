JP Nadda Claims Broad Support for NDA in Assam

Guwahati: Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said there is an atmosphere in favour of the BJP-led NDA in Assam, with support coming from all sections of society.
Speaking to a news agency, Nadda said the alliance is receiving backing from across sections of society and indicated a positive electoral atmosphere for the ruling coalition.
“There is an atmosphere in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in favour of the NDA. The NDA is receiving unanimous support from all sections of society,” he said.
The Union Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating development-oriented policies in the state and said their execution under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has resonated with the public.
“The work that Modi ji has done in Assam, the blessings he has bestowed upon Assam, and the way Himanta Biswa Sarma ji has implemented it at the grassroots level, are being welcomed by the people of Assam,” Nadda added.