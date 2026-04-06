PM Narendra Modi Accuses Congress of ‘Family First’ Politics

Hojai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Congress and alleged that the party is focused on promoting “two families” rather than working for the welfare of the people.
“Congress is focused on advancing the interests of just two families — one a ‘royal’ family based in Delhi and the other rooted in Assam. Their approach is driven by a ‘family first’ mindset, which, he said, is detrimental to the interests of both Assam and the nation,” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Hojai.
During his address, the Prime Minister also spoke on developments in the energy sector and said that solar power projects in the state are in the pipeline.
“Significant progress has been made in Assam’s solar power sector, and many more power plants are set to be established in the coming years. The initiatives of the state government have also received strong support from the Centre,” he said.
He further added that improved electricity access has reduced the burden on consumers.
“People are now seeing their electricity bills drop to zero, and wherever reliable power is available, industries begin to flourish,” Modi added.
Commenting on the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the Prime Minister said the situation has caused concern globally but assured that the Centre is taking steps to mitigate its impact.
He further stated that the government is focused on protecting vulnerable sections from global economic pressures.