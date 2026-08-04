JP Nadda Begins Three-Day North-East Visit to Review Flood Relief and Health Services

Guwahati: Today, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda began his three-day visit to the North-East to review flood relief operations, healthcare services and infrastructure damage in Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The visit, scheduled from 4th August to 6th August , comes as several parts of the region continue to recover from floods, flash floods and cloudbursts. During the tour, Nadda will inspect relief measures, assess healthcare facilities and interact with affected residents.

Today afternoon, after arriving in Dibrugarh , the Union Minister is scheduled to visit the flood-hit districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam on Wednesday. He will inspect inundated villages, relief camps, damaged crops and houses, and meet families affected by the disaster.

Later on the same day, Nadda will travel to Mon district in Nagaland to review flood damage and evaluate relief operations in Defence Colony and nearby areas. He will subsequently return to Dibrugarh to chair a high-level review meeting with senior Assam Government officials on relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On 6th August , Nadda will visit Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, where he will inspect areas affected by flash floods and cloudbursts, review damage to roads and bridges, visit relief camps and interact with affected residents. The tour will conclude with a review meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Government officials to assess the state's healthcare situation and the progress of ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.