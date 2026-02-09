Judicial Inquiry Commission to Probe East Jaintia Hills Mine Tragedy: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced that the state government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission to probe the recent tragic mining incident in East Jaintia Hills district.
“The Government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the recent tragic mining incident in Mynsngat–Thangsko area in East Jaintia Hills,” the Chief Minister informed on X.
The move follows a deadly dynamite explosion at an illegal coal mine in the Mynsyngat–Thangsko area, where the death toll rose to 25 on Friday. Six more bodies were recovered from the debris, while one injured miner succumbed to injuries during treatment.
The incident has once again brought the spotlight on rampant illegal mining practices in the coal-rich district.
Authorities have launched a large-scale, multi-agency rescue and investigation operation at the site, despite difficult terrain and hazardous conditions.
Seven other miners sustained injuries in the blast and are undergoing treatment.
Confirming progress in the investigation, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said two persons have been arrested in connection with the explosion.
“The accused have been produced before a court, which granted three days of police custody,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify others involved.
The Meghalaya High Court has also intervened in the matter, directing the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest the mine owners, operators and all those linked to the alleged illegal mining activities.
With the announcement of a Judicial Inquiry Commission, the state government has signalled a deeper probe into the circumstances leading to the tragedy, even as demands grow for stricter enforcement and accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.