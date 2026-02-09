Tribal Communities Trust BJP for Upliftment and Progress: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys the confidence of the state’s tribal communities, who, he said, view the party as a vehicle for development and long-term upliftment.
Speaking to a news agency, Saha said tribal people have increasingly placed their trust in the BJP, believing that a national party-led government can deliver tangible progress.
He maintained that development for tribal communities is possible only under a BJP-led dispensation and added that attempts to influence voters through pressure or coercion are no longer effective.
“People have faith and confidence in the BJP. They understand that the way the Prime Minister is working shows a clear commitment to development. Now they realise that misleading narratives by some local parties are not correct, and that trusting the BJP will benefit them in the days ahead,” Saha said.
He further stated that forcing people to vote against their will would not work and would not be allowed.
Earlier, on Friday, the Chief Minister underlined the role of non-governmental organisations in nurturing responsible and socially aware citizens.
Addressing a meeting with representatives of Janajati NGOs in Agartala, Saha said social work could be carried out in various forms without entering politics.
According to a release from the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office, Saha praised voluntary organisations for their contribution to society and assured them of government support within the framework of existing rules.
“The work being done by voluntary organisations for the people is truly commendable. You are working for the future generation. The government will assist you to the extent possible,” he added.
The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of proper care and upbringing of children living in hostels. He said NGOs and the government must work together to ensure that children receive quality education, moral values and a sense of social responsibility.
“You have an important role in shaping the next generation. Children should be taught human values along with education so that they grow into responsible citizens,” Saha added.
He also assured the NGO representatives that their demands would be discussed with the Tribal Welfare Minister and concerned officials, reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare and development of tribal communities in the state.