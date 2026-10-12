Jyotiraditya M Scindia Unveils Projects Worth Rs 350 Crore in Mizoram

Guwahati: The Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia today, unveiled development projects worth around Rs 350 crore in Mizoram, saying the initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of accelerating growth across the Northeast.

After arriving at Lengpui Airport, Scindia told reporters that the projects would contribute to the region’s development and economic progress. He later visited Tuivamit, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, where he inaugurated the Aizawl Institute of Arts and Music for the Northeastern Region and virtually laid the foundation stones for nine projects in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Scindia also announced that Aizawl would host the Northeast Bankers’ Conclave at Mizoram University on Tuesday. Organised in association with the Department of Financial Services, the event will focus on improving access to institutional credit and encouraging investment, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs.

The minister said investment commitments worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been secured for the Northeast at the Northeast Investors’ Conclave in 2025, with a substantial share earmarked for Mizoram. He said the bankers’ conclave would help translate the region’s investment potential into economic activity by facilitating access to finance for businesses and entrepreneurs.

“This deepening effort will result in greater economic potential and GDP growth in all our eight states,” Scindia said.

He also emphasised the importance of infrastructure, particularly roads and improved connectivity, in sustaining development. Officials said he would attend the bankers’ conclave before leaving for Delhi