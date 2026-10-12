Manipur Killings: N Biren Singh Condemns Attack on Naga Village Guards

Guwahati: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, condemned the killing of Naga village guards in Makui village in Kangpokpi district as “barbaric” and called for dialogue among communities to end the cycle of violence in the state.

Biren Singh made the remarks while speaking to the media at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, where the bodies of two victims were brought late on Sunday. He visited the hospital to offer condolences and support to the bereaved families.

The deceased were identified as Dibambou Ringkangmai aged 48, and Ajinbou Ringkangmai aged 52, both from Makui village. They were among three Naga village guards reportedly killed in an attack by suspected armed Kuki militants on 10th October.

“Such killings are barbaric and highly condemnable. Nobody should resort to violence or use force against civilians. If anyone has demands, they should come forward for talks and dialogue,” Singh said.

Questioning security arrangements in the state’s interior hill areas, he said stronger intelligence gathering and adequate security deployment could help prevent killings, kidnappings and arson.

Biren Singh also appealed to communities to coexist peacefully, referring to the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a possible measure to address concerns over illegal immigration.

The attack on Makui Ashang Naga village along the Imphal–Tamei road has renewed concerns over civilian safety and calls for peace in Manipur. The third victim was identified as Machungamang Daimai aged 23 of Thalon village.