Jyotiraditya Scindia to Visit Tripura, Assam from January 23–25

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia will be on a three-day visit to Tripura and Assam from January 23 to 25 to review ongoing works and launch a series of development initiatives.
During the visit, the minister will inaugurate projects, lay foundation stones and hold field engagements aimed at accelerating growth in the region.
Announcing his visit on X, Scindia said he was looking forward to connecting on the ground in Tripura and setting in motion projects that would create opportunity and impact across the Northeast.
"Visiting the land of Maa Tripurasundari over the next two days! Will be landing in Agartala today, eager to connect and engage on the ground while imbibing Tripura’s rich cultural and spiritual fabric. Also looking forward to setting in motion projects that drive growth, opportunity, and impact, contributing to the collective rise of our Northeastern Region," he wrote on X.
As per reports, on January 23, he will arrive in Agartala and attend inauguration and foundation-laying programmes for MDoNER projects at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Indranagar.
He will also visit the Maternal and Child Health Wing at Agartala Government Medical College and the Agartala Government Dental College, before offering darshan at the Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth.
The following day, Scindia will travel to Kadamtala in North Tripura district to inaugurate agarwood projects worth Rs 78.53 crore.
His itinerary also includes a visit to the Unakoti Heritage Site.
On January 25, the Union Minister is scheduled to launch the Matabari Tourism Circuit project, valued at Rs 276.78 crore, at Dumbur, marking a major push to strengthen tourism-linked infrastructure in the state.