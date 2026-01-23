Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Begins Maiden Commercial Run from Kamakhya to Howrah

Guwahati: The commercial service of the Semi High Speed Vande Bharat Sleeper (Train No. 27576) started its maiden run on Thursday from Kamakhya Railway Station, an official statement said.
Passengers travelling on the first trip from Kamakhya to Howrah expressed happiness at being able to undertake the journey on the premium train.
At Kamakhya station, railway service personnel welcomed passengers on board with roses.
According to the statement, all seats for the first service were booked within a few hours of opening ticket reservations through PRS and other platforms.
The swift sell-out vividly reflects passengers’ eagerness to experience the speed, comfort and modern amenities of the Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 17th January, 2026.
Passengers appreciated the quality of bedrolls and the variety of food items served on board. They also expressed satisfaction with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. Several passengers praised the cleanliness of the train and the prompt response of staff, while some noted the shared responsibility of maintaining hygiene during the journey.
The return service of the train (No. 27575) from Howrah will commence from January 23, 2026. During the journey, passengers will be served Assamese and Bengali cuisine by caterers engaged through IRCTC, along with premium-quality bedrolls.