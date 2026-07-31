Kailash Kher Extends Prayers for Flood-Hit Assam

Guwahati: The Bollywood singer Kailash Kher has expressed solidarity with the people of Assam affected by the ongoing floods, urging people across the country to stand together in support of those impacted by the disaster.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Kher described humanity as the greatest strength during times of crisis. "In times of floods, humanity becomes our greatest strength. Let us stand together with compassion, prayers, and every possible helping hand for the people of Assam," he wrote.

The singer also offered prayers for those affected by the floods, adding, "Praying for safety, strength, and a swift recovery for every affected family."

Kher's message comes as several districts across Assam continue to grapple with severe flooding triggered by incessant rainfall. The floods have displaced thousands of people and caused extensive damage to homes, crops and public infrastructure, while relief and rehabilitation efforts remain underway. His appeal has been widely appreciated on social media, with many praising the singer for extending his support and drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis.