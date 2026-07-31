Kakoijana Reserved Forest: Golden Langur Dies of Electrocution in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: Today morning, a rare golden langur was electrocuted to death at Kuchiya Kata village near the Kakoijana Reserved Forest in Assam's Bongaigaon , triggering outrage among local people and conservationists.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of the endangered primate, with nature enthusiasts alleging that repeated appeals to the government and the administration for stronger conservation measures have gone unanswered.

People warned that they would intensify their protests and block the national highway if the authorities fail to take immediate steps to prevent further deaths of golden langurs in the area.

After the incident, officials from the Forest Department, the Electricity Department and the district administration, including the Deputy Commissioner, visited the site to assess the situation and examine the circumstances surrounding the animal's death.The death of the endangered primate cast a pall of gloom over the village, where residents gathered to pay their final respects before the animal was laid to rest.