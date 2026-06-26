Kokrajhar: Seven rescued Golden Langurs released at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Seven endangered Golden Langurs rescued from international trafficking network in Chirang on June 20 last jointly by Forest department and police have been released back on Thursday at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Kokrajhar after giving them scientific rehabilitation and monitoring.

Speaking to media persons after releasing the golden langurs at Ultapani inside Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, the Chief Conservator of Forest-cum CHD, Forest, BTC Dr. Sanali Ghosh stated as many as 8 endangered primates were rescued from international trafficking racket at Shamthaibari in Chirang district by the team of Forest department and the Chirang Police but one of them died due to suffocation while 7 langurs were brought to rehabilitation centre, given proper treatment and monitoring. After monitoring their health and physical fitness, the Seven Golden Langurs were released back to jungle at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park. She also said that the experts will keep careful monitoring for some days in the release site. She further described the release as a significant milestone in Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts and credited the achievement to the dedicated work of forest officials, wildlife experts, enforcement agencies and local communities.

“Their return to the wild is a testament to the coordinated efforts of everyone involved in their rescue and rehabilitation. This also sends a strong message to wildlife criminals that Assam has zero tolerance for poaching and wildlife trafficking,” she added.

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